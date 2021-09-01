Advertisement

Before the release of the most anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die, 007 makers decided to dive into Daniel Craig’s 15 years of journey as super-spy in an Apple TV retrospective titled, Being James Bond. Scroll below to read more details.

The 45 minutes long featurette starring Daniel Craig will be available for free to Apple TV customers in over 30 nations from September 7 to October 7. According to Deadline, Being James Bond will feature never before seen footage of Daniel Craig in Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and the latest instalment, No Time to Die, along with archival footage from Daniel’s discussions with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

In the special Daniel Craig said, “A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me. I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Barbara Broccoli says, “Daniel Craig has just taken this, the character, the series, the whole thing, to a place that is so…extraordinary. And so emotionally satisfying.”

“It’s also emotionally tough being Daniel’s last one. It’s tough on Barbara, it’s tough on me,” adds Wilson.

The news about Being James Bond came right after makers released No Time To Die final trailer which is Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond.

Being James Bond is directed by Baillie Walsh, produced by Charlie Thomas and Carla Poole, while Colin Burrows serves as executive producer.

