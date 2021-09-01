Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe we see right now is a result of hard work and ambition of over a decade. What kick-started in 2008 with Iron Man, went on to be a success story and there was no looking back. But that does not mean there weren’t roadblocks. Chris Hemsworth of course grabbed hearts as Thor, but The Dark World instalment that hit big screens in 2013 did not really impress fans to the tee.

Thor: The Dark World that brought back Chris Hemsworth in a standalone movie was after the highly acclaimed and supremely successful Avengers and Iron Man 3. The pressure was already high and the result was something that the studio didn’t expect. Kevin Feige now finally talks about what went wrong in making one of the most criticized Marvel flicks and how the production looked. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Kevin Feige in The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe book revealed the struggles that went into making Thor: The Dark World. He revealed how after they wrapped up principal photography, Marvel Cinematic Universe writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely with The Avengers director Joss Whedon were roped in to rewrite the scenes of the Chris Hemsworth starrer.

Later, Kevin Feige assembled his inner circle to deconstruct Thor: The Dark World and all he was left with was a sea of purple on the wall with new ideas. “We had purple-coloured index cards, and every time a new idea came up, we put it up…And suddenly it’s a sea of purple on the wall,” he said.

All of this led to a decision that the Chris Hemsworth starrer needed a 35-day reshoot schedule. Feige said, “That’s right, only 35 days of additional photography. We’re the best in the business… High five. 35 days of reshoots.”

Kevin Feige says after having the pinnacle of success, whatever happened with Thor: The Dark World kept them humble and grounded as a venture. “If you’re the best in the business, you wouldn’t need to do 35 days of reshoots, for crying out loud. So, the ‘best in the biz’ [saying] is also part of the self-deprecating thing that, I think, keeps us humble as we keep doing this,” he said.

