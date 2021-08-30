Advertisement

The year has been a memorable one so far for all pro-wrestling fans. We saw several legends making in-ring returns. Both WWE and AEW surprised their fans a big time. Inspired by such pro-wrestlers, now, ‘anti diva’ Paige has spoken a lot about her anticipated return.

For the unversed, ‘anti diva’ suffered a neck injury in 2017, after which she decided to stay away from in-ring action. She officially announced her retirement on 9th April 2018. Ever since she has been working in backstage roles. She was even made a general manager of SmackDown by Shane McMahon.

Finally, fans might get to see one more big return in the form of Paige! But how much one would have to wait for it? Well, the pro-wrestler has herself revealed it in much detail.

During a recent Twitch stream, Paige shared, “I’m not f*cking done. I’m not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I’m inspired. I’m so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I’m like, ‘Okay, mentally, I’m ready to go.’ I’m going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We’ll see.” (h/t Fightful)

“This is not saying I’m making a comeback tomorrow. It’s a long f*cking road. I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE. It’s such a big process, but emotionally, I’m ready. The past few months, I didn’t think I was emotionally ready, but no, I’m f*cking ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that’s exactly what I’m doing. There’s a whole journey and it’s going to take some time,” she added.

For those who don’t know, Paige is under a contract with WWE till June 2022.

