At Summerslam 2021, we saw two monsters – Bobby Lashley and Goldberg fighting it out for the WWE Championship. However, not many were satisfied with the way the contest ended. So now, it’s learnt that the spear machine might get another shot for the title.

At Summerslam, MVP played a major distraction for the former WWE Champion and even hurt the back of his knees with a cane. Eventually, the veteran was unable to compete and the title was retained by the ‘all mighty’. We even saw Lashley hurting Goldberg’s son using his hurt lock.

As per WrestleVotes, the feud isn’t over yet, in fact, it has just started as Goldberg is infuriated and ready to take revenge on Bobby Lashley for hurting his son. On RAW, he said, “I’m not coming for the WWE Championship. I’m coming for Bobby Lashley’s SOUL and I will rip it straight from his chest,” as per the digital message.

A tweet from WrestleVotes states, “As if it wasn’t obvious, a source states WWE is planning on the Goldberg vs. Lashley rematch to take place in Saudi Arabia in October.”

It’s the Crown Jewel event scheduled in Saudi Arabia on 21st October. Are you excited?

Meanwhile, even though Bobby Lashley and the spear machine make for a brutal title match, fans are demanding Lashley vs Brock Lesnar. Even the ‘all mighty’ is eagerly waiting for Lesnar for a feud.

Talking to TV Insider, Bobby had said, “Hopefully, the stars align for both of us (him and Lesnar). Maybe it will happen when we are 60. I’ll tell you every day I post a picture of anything on social media, people will say they want me and Brock. We have to give it to him.”

