Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney has shaken things up in Hollywood and to be specific the Russo Brothers as well.

The ongoing war between the Black Widow actress and Disney has affected Marvel Studios in a bad way as it has affected the company’s potential to bring back its talents to do more movies. In a report provided by a source, it was stated that the legal battle between Johansson and Disney has created such skepticism that filmmakers Russo Brothers may have second thoughts on returning to MCU.

Joe and Anthony Russo have given MCU the 4 biggest movies the world has ever seen and their last success was the 2019’s release Avengers: Endgame which shattered all box office records. The brothers have also talked about working for movies such as an adaptation of Secret Wars and re-casting Wolverine in the MCU becoming a norm for them to come back, but that was just a hypothetical situation presented by them. If noting the present report provided by The Wall Street Journal, they might think twice before coming back to marvel.

According to the Scarlett Johansson vs Disney case reported by The Wall Street Journal, the pair “hit an impasse in negotiations to direct another Marvel movie” and that the conflict between talent and the studio “left them unsure how their next movie would be distributed and how they would be paid.” When asked for a response on the matter the brothers had no comment to share.

Back in 2019 when Joe Russo was interviewed by MTV about returning to Marvel, he said: “I keep saying Secret Wars because that was one of the first books that I fell in love with as a kid.” He added, “This notion of, you know, event storytelling, and I think that’s part of the reason that we gravitate so strongly towards these event films and these ensemble films are the notion that you can contain so many different characters and so many different points of view and galvanize them around a story point is compelling to us.”

The Russo brothers have also been asked to bring in the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters into the MCU which would be an interesting idea for them if approached. It has been informed that Marvel Studios has already got Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts to direct the new Fantastic Four film, but no official proposals for the X-Men have been confirmed.

