Money Heist 5: Mumbai Police Gives An Hilarious Twist To 'La Casa De Papel' & It Will Leave You Impressed
Money Heist 5: Mumbai Police Gives An Hilarious Twist To ‘La Casa De Papel’ Will Win Your Hearts(Photo Credit: Instagram/Twitter)

After a very long wait, finally Money Heist season 5 was released on Friday on Netflix. Fans of the Spanish heist crime drama are now excited and glued to the screens to watch the first part of season 5. As memes start to flood on social media, Mumbai Police also joined the trend.

The entire world is celebrating the arrival of the final and the final season of the hit Spanish show, Mumbai Police previously shared a video in which their band ‘Khaki Studio’ performed a rendition of the famous song Bella Ciao.

The official handle shared the video with an interesting caption, “Always trying not to miss out on detections nor on trends & tractions…We’ll be here,never letting the season of safety end, while you race against time to finish this one…#KhakiStudio planning to pull a #heist on your heart one more time with #BellaCiao #ForSafety #Rehearsals” Take a look:

After the video went viral on social media, Mumbai Police has now shared a meme on social media handle which will tickle your funny bone. The meme reads: “When we spot someone not wearing a mask in public: Casa La Karta Asa?!” Sharing this post, the official handle of Mumbai Police wrote, “Mask lagao, mask lagao, mask lagao lagao lagao! #ForSafety” Take a look at the hilarious post below:

Spanish heist crime drama La Casa De Papel, otherwise known as Money Heist, aired its first season back in 2017. The show became a major hit globally along with having a massive Indian audience during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year. The web series stars Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran and others.

