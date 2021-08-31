Advertisement

The much-awaited Comedy Show, The Kapil Sharma Show, returned to the TV screens after a long wait. Recently, Akshay Kumar and other Bell Bottom cast appeared on the show to promote their film. Now it seems veteran actor Govinda will make an appearance.

Now that the show is back, fans and the audience cannot control their excitement. The show has always raised the bar and lived up to the expectations of the viewers. Several A-list actors had appeared on the previous seasons of the show and the new season too will evoke laughter among the audience.

Now as per TellyChakkar report, Veteran actor Govinda is all set to grace The Kapil Sharma Show. Now fans of the star and the show can expect a fun laughter ride with the new episode. It is well-known fact that Krushna Abhishek, who is one of the cast in the popular show, had a fallout with the veteran actor.

When Bhuj: The Pride of India cast, Ajay Devgn, Amy Virk, Sharad Kelkar, and Nora Fatehi came on the show, Krushna Abhishek took a sly dig at his maternal uncle Govinda. However, he didn’t blatantly mention the veteran actor’s name during the show.

In a sequence, the comedian said that Sharad Kelkar was dubbed for Prabhas’ character in the Hindi version of the film Bahubali series. While many asked why Katappa killed Bahubali, Krushna jokingly said in Hindi, “my question was why uncle killed nephew”.

Although Krushna Abhishek’s sly dig at his uncle evoked laughter among the audience, we now wonder whether the veteran actor will address his sly dig? Well, we now have to wait and watch.

Meanwhile, the last weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra grace the show. The two veteran actors create a dhamaka with old memories. The duo had a lot of fun teasing each other and recalling some old memories.

In a sequence, Shatrughan Sinha called Dharmendra the ‘Badshah of Romance’. He said that the Apne actor has a knack for romantic beautiful women. Their fun banter showcased their old friendship.

Dharmendra even recited a poem remembering late actor Dilip Kumar and got emotional. Remembering the legendary star, he said, “Naukri karta, cycle pe aata jata. Filmy posters me apni jhalak dekhta. Raaton ke jaagta, anhone khwaab dekhta. Subah uthkar aaine se puchta, mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hu kya.”

So are you excited to see Govinda in The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know in the comments.

