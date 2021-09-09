Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans woke up to the most exciting news ever. Reportedly Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babitaji is madly in love with Raj Anadkat who plays the role of Tapu in the show. Now, netizens have been reacting to the news and using Jethalal’s reference to troll them. Scroll below to read more.

The fans of TMKOC would know how crazy Jethalal is for Babitaji and always keeps trying to impress with his tactics on the show.

A report by TOI made the big revelation that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are madly in love with each other and they don’t really care about the 9-year age difference between them.

For those of you who don’t know, Munmun Dutta is 33-year-old and Raj Anadkat is 24-year-old which makes a difference of 9 years between the two. But as they say, age is just a number.

Now, as soon as the news of the TMKOC actors dating each other went viral on the internet, netizens started reacting to it. A user reacted to the news and wrote, “Tapu did what Jethalaal could never do..” Another user wrote, “Jethalal looking at the news of Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat alleged dating news.”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Tapu did what Jethalaal could never do.. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/BlRQyPPzaw — ROFL-India (@ROFLIndia_) September 9, 2021

Jethalal looking at the news of Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat alleged dating news. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/H3OQ3yV6YY — The Irish (@TheIndi96354629) September 9, 2021

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are a couple; 9 years age-difference no bar- Times of India

Meanwhile Jethalal: pic.twitter.com/1sYU2Fy85c — Abhilash Chowdhary (@Abhilash0109) September 8, 2021

#TMKOC #MunmunDutta

Baap ka Sapna bete ne pura kiya😅😍Kacchi Manu ka BETA nikla😎 pic.twitter.com/VdPZPbXwD7 — Himanshu Laddha (@daalchawal96) September 8, 2021

Tapu k papa dekhte reh gaye aur beta baazi maar gaya 😂

https://t.co/79ZQAzQZjv — Priyam🍴 (@badmashtoka) September 8, 2021

Bhide relaxed after news of babitaji and tapu dating. Ab no saamuhik rakshabandhan needed for Sonu.😂 #TMKOC #MunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/w73r6HxMuL — The Irish (@TheIndi96354629) September 9, 2021

That’s some serious roasting for Jethalal!

Meanwhile, the source close to TOI states, “Their respective families too are not in the dark.”

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are respected for their relationship. “Nobody teases them; they don’t try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn’t come out till date,” the report adds.

What are your thoughts on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans trolling Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s relationship using Jethalal’s reference? Tell us in the comments below.

