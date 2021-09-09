Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch, best known for his role as Doctor Strange in the MCU recently opened up about the legal battle between Scarlett Johansson and Disney.

The case that began in late July, saw Johansson charging the house of the mouse with violation of terms of her contract when the studio agreed on a hybrid (both streaming and theatrical) release of Black Widow. The actress also claimed that she suffered a lost bonus of up to $50 million as the movie was not released solely in theatres.

Benedict Cumberbatch sharing his opinion on the matter gave a balanced response saying: “It’s sad what’s going on between the lawyers. Just the verbiage and the accusations of, ‘Put it in a global pandemic context.’ The whole thing’s just a bit of a mess.”

While talking about how the movie industry has not planned a solution to pay back the actors for their work in these challenging times, Benedict Cumberbatch also said that “We’re trying to understand what the revenue streams should be for artists that contribute to the billion-dollar business that is Disney. And it has to be contractualized. How does an artist’s normal compensation with box office bonuses, how does it work? It’s a new paradigm, and it’s a very complex one. No one saw this coming, and no one should use hindsight to say, ‘Well, it should have been done.’ That was the first of these films that were going to get a cinematic release during the pandemic and got stalled and stalled and stalled. It’s very new territory.”

Currently, the Sherlock Holmes actor was seen at the ongoing 78th Venice International Film where he is being honored for his performance in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog that premiered at the festival.

Along with the legal case, in the same interview with Hollywood Reporter, Benedict Cumberbatch also spoke about the “close relationship” between Peter and Stephen in his most awaited upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This movie brings Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict’s Dr. Strange for the third part and is claimed to be one of MCU’s biggest of all time. The movie is jam-packed with stunning action sequences and plot twists one of which includes the multiverse. Fans were on the edge just looking at the teaser which showed old, but now new villains Doctor Octopus, and Green Goblin. Fans are eagerly hoping to see all the 3 Spider-Men being a part of this movie.

