Gazillion characters may come and go but Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister will forever be one of the best characters ever written for the visual medium. Game Of Thrones did end up on a sour note for many, considerably huge number of fans across the globe, but no one will ever have any complaint with Dinklage and his portrayal of the sharpest man there is in the show. But did you know the actor was sceptical about taking up the role?

Peter’s Tyrion aka the dwarf was the most intriguing part throughout the 8 season run of the show which has characters in triple digits. The man has won several accolades for playing the part of his life and it has with time become his identity. Now opening up about the same, Dinklage has said that he wasn’t really keen on taking up the part to play Tyrion in the Game Of Thrones. Below is all you need to know about this and what the actor exactly has to say.

Peter Dinklage was at the Telluride Film Festival, where he was promoting his film Cyrano which saw its debut. The actor in conversation reflected on the time when he played Tyrion Lannister. He said he was reluctant to take up the part considering the Stereotype he was put in. He said, “a really long beard and pointy shoes” would be in the show he believed.

“That is just what followed the fantasy genre for people my size,” Peter Dinklage said, referring to The Lord of the Rings specifically. “Why do we always have to follow that boring fucking formula of pointy shoes and a beard? Who invented that? Why are we still following that? We don’t need to. I said that to them.” However, once Dinklage became more familiar with the source material, he came around. He added, “I didn’t know anything about Tyrion. I didn’t read the books or anything. I was just being a**hole.”

