Advertisement

Anything that Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock does has to be massive. No mediocre activity can ever fit his scheme of things generally. Be it building the best of the bodies, to helming the biggest of the franchise. The man even can’t be normal at clicking selfies you all. Yes, you read that right. Did you ever imagine someone creating a Guinness world record out of clicking selfies? Well, our man The Rock out here own one.

Dwayne Johnson is known for doing all out-of-the-box things in his life. The actor went on from WWE to a Hollywood career and became one of the highest-paid stars not just in Hollywood but across the globe. In the same way, he just walked down the red carpet to promote his movie San Andreas and made a world record by clicking more than 100 selfies in 3 minutes and made a Guinness World Record! Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

It was the time back in 2015 when Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock was all over the headlines for two of his most successful movie Fast & Furious 7 and San Andreas. The actor in the London premiere for the latter set out to make more headlines by creating a new record and breaking the old one. He clicked a total of 105 qualified selfies in 3 minutes and embossed his name in golden letters.

As per a Today report, after achieving the feat Dwayne Johnson shouted, “We did it!”, At the San Andreas premiere. The event had hoards of fans lining up and trying to become a part of history. Using his phone Dwayne hopped from one fan to other and click numerous photos. Of which 105 in 3 minutes were qualified.

As per the Guinness Book standards, qualified selfies needed to have the full face and neck of each participant. Well, our man can do anything. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting Her First Baby With Cooke Maroney!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube