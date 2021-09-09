Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest actors in the world. The superstar follows a massive fan following across the globe and one of the things that SRK is quite famous for is his Mumbai residence – Mannat. But do y’all know that the actor also owns a lavish apartment in the most luxurious locations in the world?

Yes, it’s none other than Central London’s Park Lane. And guess what, who’s SRK’s neighbour there? Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan owns a luxurious apartment worth a whopping 183 crores in Central London’s Park Lane. The actor often goes on vacations with family in London and their pictures go crazy viral on social media.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor also lives in Notting Hill area, London along with her husband Anand Ahuja. Along with Sonam, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra also owns a lavish property in Central London.

The locality is home to some of the most famous names in Hollywood including Cliff Richard, Elton John, and John Lennon.

Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of her London abode in Architectural Digest India’s September issue and it’s beautiful beyond our imagination.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attended boarding school in London and hence the reason behind buying a lavish property abroad.

SRK also owns a luxury holiday home at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai worth Rs 17.84 crores which come with a private beach. The villa is reportedly spread over 8500 sq. ft. and 14000 sq. ft. plots. Whoa, that’s huge.

Well, with a great career comes a great bank balance and with a great bank balance comes a luxurious lifestyle.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s London property? Tell us in the comments below.

