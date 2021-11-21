No Time to Die has crossed F9 to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in the pandemic era. Starring Daniel Craig as James Bond for the last time, the film had a rollercoaster journey at the box office, and now it finally reigns at the top of it. Meanwhile, F9, which was previously succeeding, is the most recent instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Advertisement

Directed by Justin Lin, the film stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and more. Currently, the franchise is set to add the tenth instalment to the slate in 2023.

Advertisement

New reports have come in, which suggest that No Time to Die will cross $733 million worldwide this weekend, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021 and the pandemic era. It is expected to overtake the previous global leader, F9, which sits at $725 million worldwide.

This isn’t the first international record broken by No Time to Die. Previously, the 007 film had the best international debut since the start of the pandemic, without the Chinese box office, when it debuted in 54 countries back on September 30th and grossed $119 million at that time. While the Daniel Craig starrer is making the news for dethroning F9 at the box office, the question of who will be the next James Bond has been making the rounds.

Several potential actors have either shown interest in playing the character or are most preferred by fans. Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, Regé-Jean Page, and many more actors are the frontrunners of being the most suitable option.

Recently, Ryan Reynolds also opened up about wanting to be the next James Bond. Unlike his Red Notice co-star Dwayne Johnson, who also says that he wants to be the British spy, Reynolds was joking. However, the No Time to Die producers revealed that they won’t be casting people until 2022.

Must Read: Fifty Shades Fame Jamie Dornan Breaks Silence On Losing DC’s Superman To Henry Cavill & Carrying Multiple Franchises

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube