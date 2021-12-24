It was a massive (extended) first week at the box office with 148 crores* coming in just 8 days. This reminds of the good old 2019 when theatres in India saw the best ever collections been generated month after month with countless films entering the 100 Crore and 200 Crore Club. Audiences are back in a big way with first Sooryavanshi in November and Spider-Man: No Way Home has reignited the momentum.

The film is a superhit already and is moving towards the blockbuster status. Though this is a Hollywood film, it has worked for the Hindi film industry as well as audiences have returned to theatres and now the game is on to get that kind of massy content that would continue to entice them into returning to cinemas week after week.

There were all these idle and random talks of how audiences will now prefer OTT over theatres post 20 months of silence due to pandemic. However these two biggies have come and shown the way, and now it’s up to the industry to find the right movies arrive in a big way at theatres and make it all count so that ‘achche din’ continue for months to come as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

