The Spanish Film Academy has announced that its first-ever International Goya Award will be received by Hollywood star Cate Blanchett.

Currently presided by Mariano Barroso, the Spanish Film Academy created the award to “honor artists that have contributed to cinema as a medium that brings together different cultures and people”.

Cate Blanchett was recognised for her impactful work both on and off the screen worldwide, as an award-winning actor, producer, artistic director and humanitarian. She will receive the award at a gala ceremony on February 12 in Valencia, Spain, reports variety.com.

Cate Blanchett has earned two Oscars, three BAFTAs and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. Her recent film credits include Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’. Other credits over the years include ‘Carol’, ‘Blue Jasmine’, ‘The Aviator’ and ‘Elizabeth’.

Over the course of her career, she has collaborated with many prominent filmmakers, including Adam McKay, Steven Soderbergh, Anthony Minghella, Sally Potter, Wes Anderson and Ridley Scott.

Blanchett most recently wrapped production for Todd Field’s ‘Tar’, in which she will star and executive produce. She is also set to star in Pedro Almodovar’s upcoming ‘A Manual for Cleaning Women’.

She is producing through her banner Dirty Films, along with El Deseo. In addition, Blanchett is currently in pre-production for the series ‘Disclaimer’ (directed by Alfonso Cuaron), for which she will both star and executive produce.

Outside of Cate Blanchett’s onscreen achievements, the actor is also a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), a lifetime member of the Australian Conservation Foundation and supporter of the Australian Wildlife Conservancy.

Blanchett has received a Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for her work with UNHCR, the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Minister of Culture, as well as multiple Honorary Doctorates of Letters from the University of New South Wales, the University of Sydney, and Macquarie University as well as the Companion of the Order of Australia in the General Division for her arts advocacy and support of humanitarian and environmental causes.

