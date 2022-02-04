Celebrated actress and producer Cate Blanchett is all set to co-create and co-host a climate podcast along with climate entrepreneur and activist Danny Kennedy.

The podcast, which will be titled ‘Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy’, will feature thinkers, innovators and high-profile guests. It has got the nod from Audible for its two seasons.

Audible is an American online audiobook and podcast service that allows users to purchase and stream audiobooks and other forms of spoken word content.

The deal has been signed between Audible and Blanchett’s Dirty Films (in association with StoryHunter). The first part of the series will be launched globally in April ahead of Earth Day (April 22).

The podcast will also feature an exclusive soundtrack by Grammy Award-winning electronic artist Imogen Heap.

From women-led energy solutions in Uganda to a Navajo solar farm in the Arizona desert to ideas that could transform the global fashion industry, Cate and Danny will be heard offering surprising, uplifting stories of iron-clad grit and resilience.

The two will interview guests along the way, as they discuss the biggest challenges humankind face and the incredible and groundbreaking work being done to tackle the crisis.

On her association with Danny, Cate Blanchett said: “This podcast is a joyous extension of a long-standing friendship that all of us at Dirty Films have had with the wonderful Danny Kennedy.”

Cate Blanchett added: “Danny’s knowledge about and passion for climate solutions is infectious. Our experience developing this project with the folks at StoryHunter for Audible has been a shot in the arm — and has gone a long way to tempering our eco-anxiety. We hope that our listeners enjoy hearing the conversations as much as we have enjoyed having them.”

Aurelie De Troyer of Audible said: “Podcasts are the perfect vehicle to educate and raise awareness of important issues and it’s an honour to collaborate with the extremely talented Cate and Danny on their first podcast.”

Talking about the idea, Aurelie said: “We have been blown away by the passion for this project from the team at Dirty Films and StoryHunter and we know this will be something special.”

