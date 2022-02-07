Remember the news about the iconic film Fight Club being released in China but with an alternate ending? Well, there has been a recent development in it! For the unversed, the Brad Pitt and Edward Norton film’s finale, which is one of the most remembered scenes from the film, was given a ‘suitable’ change in it as the 1999 movie made its way on streaming.

The ending was tweaked from Ed’s character Tyler and Helena Bonham Carter’s Marla watching skyscrapers explode around the city to being captured to prevent the explosions and then being sent to a ‘lunatic asylum’.

The censorship of David Fincher’s film before being released in China faced backlash causing the streaming service Tencent Video to restore the original ending, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Now, Brad Pitt and Edward Norton-led Fight Club is available for its complete viewing in the country. The reason behind the removal came from China’s usual film censorship system, which includes that the criminals must always be punished for their crimes on-screen, and societal harmony should be restored.

When Fight Club was released with a different ending, the streaming service added a caption to it which read, “Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding.” It continued, “After the trial, Tyler was sent to a lunatic asylum receiving psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012.”

The Brad Pitt and Edward Norton starrer is based on a novel by Chuck Palahniuk, who also commented on the censorship of the movie. The author said that the whole thing was ironic because the Chinese changed the ending of the film to that which aligned almost exactly with the ending of the book.

Anyway, David Fincher’s Fight Club has its ending back, and the Brad Pitt and Edward Norton fans can enjoy the film to its full glory.

