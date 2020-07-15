Fact-O-Meter: Brad Pitt’s Fight Club Had A Warning Of ‘Masturbation & Much More’ Apart From The Usual Copyright One





In 1999, the forces like David Fincher, Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, 20th Century Fox and others came together to give us Fight Club. The psychological thriller that focuses on modern masculinity, has garnered a cult following over the years.

Upon its release, one of the leading newspapers had stated that the film will be loved and hated in equal proportions. Well, we don’t know about the haters, but the newbie who is trying his hands at watching Hollywood cinema is often suggested to watch Fight Club. So here, in today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at one of the interesting fact related to such a classic.

We are well aware that at the start of each film’s DVD, there’s one warning related to copyright which flashes on the screen. But in Fight Club, there’s another goofy warning which flashes for a second. It has some striking words like ‘Excessive shopping’, ‘Masturbation’ and much more.

The second warning of Fight Club reads, “WARNING- If you are reading this then this warning is for you. Every word you read of this useless fine print is another second off your life. Don’t you have other things to do? Is your life so empty that you honestly can’t think of a better way to spend these moments? Or are you so impressed with authority that you give respect and credence to all who claim it? Do you read everything you’re supposed to read? Do you think everything you’re supposed to think? Buy what you’re told you should want? Get out of your apartment. Meet a member of the opposite sex. Stop the excessive shopping and masturbation. Quit your job. Start a fight. Prove you’re alive. If you don’t claim your humanity you will become a statistic. You have been warned…… Tyler.”

We still couldn’t hack it, is this warning of Fight Club really made sense?

