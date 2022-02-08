Oscars nominations for 2022 will be out soon, and Andrew Garfield is trending as fans really want to see his name under the list. The actor is having a busy time after appearing in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical Tick, Tick…Boom! and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. His role in Marvel’s latest flick was a surprise, even though a lot of people started to speculate it way before.

Fans loved watching all the three Spideys, Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire on screen. It was one of the many reasons why the movie became the highest-grossing in 2021 and continues to break further records.

After Tick, Tick…Boom! and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield kept making the news and hasn’t stopped yet. Now, as we get closer to the Oscars, of which the nominations will be announced today, fans are manifesting for the actor to get nominated. Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same.

Even though fans loved watching Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a lot of them think that the actor deserves a nomination at the Academy Awards this year for his performance in Tick, Tick…Boom! One fan wrote, “I’m sorry but if Andrew Garfield doesn’t at LEAST get an Oscar nomination for his performance in #ticktickBOOM, the Oscars will lose all credibility to me.”

Many other netizens shared the same feeling.

every single scene in tick tick boom independently could justify giving andrew garfield an oscar — 🌷hannah 💌 (@webkinzlovefrog) February 5, 2022

another day 🕯 manifesting 🕯 andrew garfield's oscar nomination (and hopeful win) for his performance in #ticktickBOOM pic.twitter.com/OJouD4rv9O — anna 🌓 watch "tick tick boom" on netflix (@atsymbolanna) February 5, 2022

THE OSCAR NOMINATIONS DAY. Let’s manifest one last time together: ✨🕯✨🕯 ANDREW GARFIELD OSCAR NOMINATION FOR TICK TICK BOOM✨🕯✨🕯#ticktickBOOM pic.twitter.com/J8ebXbfGqs — mary 🕷 (@TASMANDRW_) February 8, 2022

More Garfield fans manifested for a nomination and a win.

andrew garfield’s tick tick boom oscar nomination pic.twitter.com/TJyT5lT2Yb — Shan 卌♡saw nwh x2 (@ShanLFTV) February 8, 2022

🕯 🕯 — comfort andrew💭 (@thinkerandrewg) February 7, 2022

While some even want him to get nominated for the Best Actor. See below:

Calling it right now, Andrew Garfield or Will Smith is winning Best Actor. #Oscars — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) February 7, 2022

I think I've seen all the ones that have a chance at being nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars this year. And I truly believe Andrew Garfield deserves to win. It's just the most impassioned, committed, emotionally beautiful performance. Just absolutely soars off the screen. pic.twitter.com/hK2Fl2Ak2B — Ross Miller (@rosstmiller) February 5, 2022

I really hope Andrew Garfield gets nominated at the Oscars for Best Actor! Manifesting!!! 🙏🙏🙏 — Nero (@MSpector_JM) February 8, 2022

Garfield has been only once nominated for the awards in the category of Best Actor in 2016 for his role in the film, Hacksaw Ridge. He was recently recognized for his role in Tick, Tick…Boom! and received a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy, making fans further want him to win the Academy Awards.

While talking about the Oscars, previously Andrew Garfield endorsed his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland to host them. However, there are multiple names in the mix, including Pete Davidson, Jimmy Kimmel, Selena Gomez, and James Corden.

