There is a life-size statue of Robert Pattinson on display in Thailand as a part of The Batman’s marketing. For the unversed, Rob’s debut into DCEU is being made by the upcoming flick where he takes up the role of the Caped Crusader. As the film reaches close to its release date, Warner Bros are doing everything in its power to promote it.

Recently, new posters of the film went viral all over the internet and made fans anticipate the release more. It is being said that the movie is disconnected from the larger DCEU timeline and will show Bruce Wayne in his early days of vigilantism.

While talking about The Batman, it now seems like WB has set up a marketing gimmick in Thailand after they revealed placing a life-size statue of Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the studio posted photos of the statue, which also spins around.

Look at it here:

“Batman storms the city, rising up in front of Fortune Town before getting ready for a full-blown blast in cinemas,” the caption read. Even though at first, the film faced backlash because of casting Robert Pattinson as the superhero. But over the last few months, both the director, Matt Reeves, and actor have opened up about how much they both wanted to do this film.

Check out the statue spinning:

Pattinson, who is known for his role in Twilight, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Tenet, and more, was obsessively checking up on the role for over a year, and from the looks of the teasers and trailers, we are glad that Rob got the part. It’s not just a DC debut of Robert, Paul Dano, who will be seen as the Riddler, will also be marking his entry into the franchise.

Though The Batman will release on 4th March, talks about its sequel are already in the air, especially after Matt Reeves said that he has more projects lined up. Could there be more films on the Dark Knight with Robert Pattinson? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

