WWE is trying every trick to stay at the top of their game. That’s why we saw Goldberg and Ronda Rousey making their return. Immediately, they have been given title shots. But wait, that’s not it! We might get to see some more wrestlers, and possibly the released ones, very soon.

What’s more exciting for fans than watching their favourite stars returning back in action. However, if we consider the recent case of Goldberg, fans aren’t that delighted to see him. On top of that, the 55-year-old has been handed over Universal championship match with Roman Reigns. And yes, fans aren’t happy at all!

Coming to Ronda Rousey, even though fans are loving her comeback, she isn’t a big crowd puller and WWE is well aware of that. So, to bring more excitement on the table, the company is planning to bring back more wrestlers and two of them might be released ones. It could be even Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

While talking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo said, “What’s the next phase? The people we released? Is it Braun Strowman next? Is it Bray Wyatt next? My gosh, bro, the failure to get people over. People are not gonna respond to Ronda Rousey. This is the second time around now. They’re not gonna respond to Goldberg because I lost count how many times around this is now.”

As per him, WWE is trying build hype around Wrestlemania 38. Both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey have won Royal Rumble matches, and have booked the main events. But post that, there are no plans to keep the shows sailing smoothly. So, some big returns might do the job.

“This is the vibe and the feeling that I’m getting, especially now going into WrestleMania. It feels like, bro, they’re trying to keep their head above water. ‘We’ve gotta get to WrestleMania, we’ve gotta draw for WrestleMania. Bring Ronda back… Brock. We’re trying to keep our head above water.’ But it’s just like you said… okay, then what?” Russo added.

