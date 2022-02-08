Almost all the eyes from across the globe are on the turn of events that are happening around the Fast & Furious saga. The franchise that is leading towards a final showdown after running successfully for two decades has a lot of drama going around it. Vin Diesel has already made enough headlines while announcing, and later making a public apology to Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. While that is still fresh and opinions are incoming, there’s an update about the same.

The finale of the Fast & Furious saga is divided into two parts. Meaning that the franchise will end in part 10 and 11. Since the release of F9, and later Diesel confirming the last two installments, the man has been busy shaping the end and one like no one has ever seen in the past two decades.

Amid all of that, there is good news today and it says that Vin Diesel has entered the Fast & Furious 10 zone and the shooting for the same has begun. Read on to know everything you should about the same. Don’t miss Vin’s latest post.

In the latest video Vin Diesel shared on Instagram, the actor spoke about his experience watching NASCAR. “Sending you all positivity on this incredible Sunday.” Diesel began. “I, and the kids, just watched the NASCAR here in LA. It was great seeing my boy Ice Cube and Pitbull perform. It was a real fun event. Congrats to Joey for winning, congrats to all you drivers for getting out there and having some fun.”

Post that he randomly dropped a surprise bomb as he confirmed the principal photography of Fast & Furious 10 has begun. “We are all in that racing mindset now since we are minutes away from the start of principal photography of Fast 10 and we have great cast editions that are going to make the episode really, really exciting. Sending you all love and light and positivity, happy creative Sunday,” he said.

How excited are you for Fast & Furious 10? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

