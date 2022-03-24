Jennifer Lawrence is one name that needs no introduction. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade now and has done some incredible work in the cinema. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when she called herself a ‘horrible troll’ and the reason behind saying so will leave you surprised. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Lawrence has done some amazing work over the years including films like Passengers, Silver Linings Playbook, Red Sparrow and The Hunger Games to name a few. Back in the day, the 31-year-old actress opened up on her career and revealed that she has strong self-doubts about herself and with every project, she fears it’s her last.

Advertisement

When Jennifer Lawrence played a pivotal role in The Hunger Games which is based on Suzanne Collins’ book trilogy, she opened up on her self-doubts at the premiere of the film and said, “I mean, it’s always hard for me, watching, because I think I’m a horrible troll and I’ll never work again. But overall I think everyone else in the movie is fantastic,” as reported by NDTV.

We have all had our fair share of self-doubts in this journey of life, celebrity or no celebrity, isn’t it? But little did we know, Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar in 2010 for her performance in Winter’s Bone, she shouldn’t really doubt her best as she’s one of the best actresses we have in the entertainment industry across the globe.

The actress continued and said, “You should see me dance. I’m terrible at everything. God, this is really sad. I can’t do anything. I’m like short-selling myself, with like crying. I’m like, ‘I fake everything. I’m not a good actor. Next question!'”

Be it her red carpet appearances or city spottings; Jennifer Lawrence never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her appearance and is the paparazzi’s favourite.

“I get photographers hiding in my bushes! We’re way past autographs, we’re into being stalked and followed,” she concluded.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence having self-doubts? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Al Pacino, After 50 Years Of The Godfather, Finally Breaks Silence On Why He Skipped The Oscars That Year & Says “I Was Somewhat Uncomfortable…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube