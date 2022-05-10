The Jonas Brothers have been a big deal amongst young girls ever since they dropped their first song and made an appearance in the popular Disney film series, Camp Rock. The boys were surrounded by dating rumours and at the moment all three of them are married and settled. However, did you know there was a time when Joe Jonas revealed details about how he lost his virginity and it did not go down well with his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Greene.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ashley is an American actress who has worked in a series of shows and films in the last decade. She is well-known for portraying the character Alice Cullen in the Twilight series. Back in 2011, the couple were together for almost a year before calling it quits.

Advertisement

Back in 2016, according to Independent, Joe Jonas held an ‘ask me anything’ session on Reddit and made a few interesting revelations about the time he lost his virginity. “I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley,” Jonas wrote. “You can probably just Google it . It’s pretty easy to figure out. I dated a girl named Ashley, so just google it to figure out with Ashley that is.”, he wrote.

Elaborating how he coundnt find a co*ndom at that time, Joe Jonas wrote, “It’s quite the great story because I didn’t have any condoms so I went to our drummer, Jack’s room, who was my roommate at the time and I demolished his room looking for them. Found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished because I was in dire need. Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids.”

This revelation and Nick Jonas’ statement asking the fans to dig deeper into the matter did not go down well with his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Greene. She went on to share a cryptic note on social media right after the AMA session which said, “class is timeless”. Here’s a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Greene Khoury (@ashleygreene)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood!

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Sisters Taught Him How To Kiss, He Had S*x In His Dad’s Car, Garage & Many More Surprising Details That Were Once Revealed By His Ex-GF

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube