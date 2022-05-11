Before Benedict Cumberbatch played the role of Doctor Strange, the actor was approached for a Marvel villain. The actor just appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second part of his standalone MCU films. The opening weekend broke the record for this year and earned $450 million across the globe.

It became the fourth biggest MCU opener of all time and is just slightly behind Spider-Man: No Way Home. As the name suggests, the movie expanded the multiverse and opened the fans to different realities. This also meant having your variants. While one of Stephen Strange’s variants might be villainous, Cumberbatch was also going to be another one for a different film.

While speaking with BBC Radio 1, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor revealed that he nearly entered the MCU as another villain, Malekith the Accursed. This villain appeared in Thor: The Dark World, and though Benedict Cumberbatch could have been it, it was ultimately played by the Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston.

Benedict Cumberbatch said, “[The Doctor Strange role] happened as an idea muted after, funnily enough, another little dance I did for another character in the MCU, a very brief character.” “I was bold enough to say, ‘I’m really flattered to be invited to the party, but I’d rather hold out for something a bit more juicy,'” Cumberbatch added.

One thing is for sure, a juicier part did come along the way for the Sherlock actor. After debuting in 2016’s film and then appearing in the Avengers saga and now in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict has etched his name as MCU’s one of the biggest superheroes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released in theatres near you and from what it seems like, Benedict Cumberbatch will return as the sorcerer for a third film. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

