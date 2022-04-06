Lady Gaga is undoubtedly an undefeated queen when it comes to making a strong statement at public events and her 2010 VMA look was a testament to this fact. She chose to wear a meat dress on the red carpet and the move was even replicated by a series of other artists later. In an interaction with Ellen DeGeneres, Gaga clarified that the point wasn’t to offend anyone but to pass a social message about human rights.

For the unversed, Gaga was recently in the news for her adorable pictures with BTS member V from Grammys 2022. BTS’ fanbase, popularly known as ARMYs was quite impressed with the little moment that the two artists shared and were seen raving about Gaga’s sweet and supportive nature. The sweet kiss she planted on V’s cheeks totally won the internet while her reaction to Olivia Rodrigo’s win was one of the highlights of the show.

In the year 2010, Lady Gaga attended the Grammys red carpet in a meat dress which is considered iconic even today. A report by HITC revealed that the dress was actually made of real meat and it consisted of 50 pounds of rib and steak from Franc Fernandez’s butcher. Some considered the dress iconic while others felt it was an unnecessary move which is totally offensive and unacceptable.

The outfit had matching meat-induced boots with thin thread holding it together while Lady Gaga’s short dress was covered in a massive thin slice of red meat. According to Billboard, in a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Gaga explained how she pulled off the stunt against the government’s restrictions on gay soldiers’ rights.

Speaking about how she did not wish to offend anyone, Lady Gaga said, “It’s certainly no disrespect to anyone that’s vegan or vegetarian. As you know, I’m the most judgment-free human being on Earth. It has many interpretations, but for me this evening it’s [saying], ‘If we don’t stand up for what we believe in, if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as many rights as the meat on our bones.’”

