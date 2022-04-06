Famous British singer Ed Sheeran who is loved and adored by many for his best-selling singles recently had landed himself in trouble after he was accused of plagiarism over his very famous song ‘Shape Of You’, and now the verdict is here and it’s very happy news for you Ed fans!

For the unversed, earlier, Sami Chokri aka Sami Switch and Ross O’Donoghue claimed that the hood part of the British singer’s chartbuster was copied from their song Oh Why which was released back in 2015. The singer was dragged to the London High court and was grilled by their lawyer, however, he always stood his ground against the accusation and denied knowing Sami before his hit song was written.

Well, truth always wins! Ed Sheeran has won the case. The London High court judge, Antony Zacaroli, in his verdict concluded that there was no concrete evidence that pointed Ed Sheeran had thought of writing his hit song ‘Shape Of You’ before October 2016. The judge continued by saying that he had thoroughly analysed the song’s musical elements and found that there was “compelling evidence that the ‘OI (Oh I) (Hook) Phrase’ originated from sources other than ‘Oh Why’”.

He added further by saying, “While there are similarities between the ‘OW (Oh Why) Hook’ and the ‘OI (Oh I) Phrase’, there are also significant differences,” Judge Antony concluded by saying. “I am satisfied that Mr Sheeran did not subconsciously copy ‘Oh Why’ in creating ‘Shape’.”

Reacting to the verdict in favour, Ed Sheeran took it to his Twitter handle to post a video in which he spoke about the plagiarism case. The singer said, “Whilst we’re obviously happy with the result I feel like claims like this are way too common now and it’s become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking them to court, even if there’s no basis for the claim,” Sheeran continued by saying, “It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry.”

Ed’s been dealing with a lawsuit recently and he wanted to share a few words about it all pic.twitter.com/hnKm7VFcor — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) April 6, 2022

