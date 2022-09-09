After years of making and months of months, the most-anticipated and much-awaited film Brahmastra Part One is here. The first official trailer of the film was dropped more than a month with the intention for it to make loud noise on social media. The film has been in the news for various reasons. Right from the criticism to being called for a boycott, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has faced whatnot.

Advertisement

Amid all this, what also kept the film in the news were Isha’s promotional looks. From traditional to western to casual, she aced every look with so much each. But no show is complete without the climax.

Advertisement

A few hours before Brahmastra hit the theatres, the makers hosted a preview show for their close industry friends and media people. The night saw who’s who made their presence felt. Owing the red carpet, the stars of the evening too arrived putting their best fashion foot forward. Brahmastra’s premiere night saw Alia Bhatt opting for the most stylish yet comfortable outfits.

For the big night, Alia Bhatt wore a deep neck elbow-length sleeves reddish orange with elbow-length sleeves which had a slit at the front. Mom-to-be looked gorgeous as she paired it with matching strappy heels. She sported for dewy make-up with black eyeliner that accentuated her look. Keeping her lips nude she let her wavy hair down.

In accessories, Shiva’s Isha wore rings while painting her nails white. She rounded off her look with golden small hoops while caressing her baby bump. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look. He wore a black velvet blazer pairing it with black denim, shoes and a round neck t-shirt. He pulled his hair back with a hair band. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has been garnering positive reviews from audiences and critics ever since it was released this morning. However, in the unfortunate turn of events, the film was also leaked on the micro-blogging sites that too in HD.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s look on Brahmastra premiere night? Do let us know.

Must Read: Preggers Alia Bhatt Serves Classy & Chic Boss Lady Vibes, Oomphs Her Maternity Fashion In An Oversized Lilac Blazer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram