Nora Fatehi, who is known for her groovy moves, belly dancing, glamorous looks and her fashion quotient, was invited to dance and distribute awards at an event organised by Women Leadership Corporation in Bangladesh. However, now as per reports, the Bangladesh government has denied the permission. Scroll below to get to the scoop.

Nora comes from a Moroccan-Canadian family and had made her debut in the Indian film industry in 2014. However, she rose to fame after her stunning performance in the song Dilbar, and then she never had to look back.

Nora Fatehi was supposed to perform at an event in Bangladesh, but the government has denied it to save dollars as part of austerity measures. As per a report in ETimes, according to a notice issued by Bangladesh’s ministry of cultural affairs, Nora Fatehi’s permission was denied “in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves.” The ministry further stated the central bank’s restrictions on dollar payments amid diminishing foreign exchange reserves, which slipped to $36.33 billion till October 12, it’s enough to cover roughly four months of imports from $46.13 billion a year earlier.

As per Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF, later this month, the International Monetary Fund is getting prepared to send its first negotiation mission to Bangladesh to talk about the loans that the country has pursued.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi recently got a chance to feature in the official Fifa World Cup’s soundtrack. She has been trending across the globe be it with her music videos or dance moves in Bollywood films. She is currently judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

What do you think of Nora Fatehi’s permission getting cancelled? Let us know in the comments!

