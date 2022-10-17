Shah Rukh Khan isn’t only a brilliant actor and human being but also a doting father. He never misses an opportunity to mention his kids in the interviews and how he shares a close bond with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. Now, SRK’s attendance an event in the city and presented a gold medal to his youngest son AbRam in taekwondo along with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur whose pictures are now going viral on social media. Amid the same, netizens are trolling the superstar on the internet, take a look at it below.

There was a Taekwondo competition at the academy and teacher Kiran teaches a lot of star kids including Karisma Kapoor’s son Viaan Raj Kapoor, Tim and AbRam. The event was a star-studded affair and the entire Khan clan was there to cheer their little kiddo including Gauri Khan, Suhana and Aryan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen presenting a gold medal to his youngest son AbRam for winning in Taekwondo. In one the the pictures, the little kiddo can be seen giving a peck kiss to his father on the cheeks.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s picture, a user on Instagram commented, “I hope he doesnt Buy his Son’s Medals from school just like his filmfare Awards 😂” Another user commented, “yah sab to theek hai per Shahrukh Khan Apne bacche ko lips pe kiss kyu kar raha hai…..😂” A third user commented, “Paisa ho toh kya kuch nhi ho sakta hai…😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling SRK for posing with AbRam and his gold medal on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Jaya Bachchan Questions Paparazzi, “Aaplog Kon Hai, Konsa Akhbaar Hai Ye?”; Netizens Joke “Isko Bigg Boss Me Daal Do… Waha Ladti Rahegi Anytime”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram