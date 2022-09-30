Before you are happily settled with your soul mate, at times (well most of the time) you end up being with someone else. The same was true for Abhishek Bachchan. Before marrying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007, Abhishek was engaged to Karisma Kapoor and their parents – Jaya Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor & Babita Kapoor couldn’t be happier.

While this happened nearly 2 decades ago, videos of the families interacting with each other post their engagement are still in circulation on the internet. And we happened to get out hands on one of them. From 2002, this video sees the then-would-be mother-in-law proudly introducing the world to her would-be daughter-in-law. Check it out.

This video – taken from an event in 2002, sees Jaya Bachchan introducing the world to her future daughter-in-law Karisma Kapoor. Welcoming Karisma – as well as her family to the Bachchan household, the Bachchan matriarch can be heard saying, “I would, on behalf of my family – the Bachchan family, with the Nanda family , welcome another family into our group and that’s the Kapoors – Randhir and Babita Kapoor. And to-be my daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor.”

Jaya Bachchan is then seen welcoming a blushing and super happy Karisma Kapoor on stage and even giving her a hug before sending her to meet Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The matriarch is then heard saying, “That’s Abhishek’s gift to his parents on his father’s 60th birthday.” Check out the video here:

While the Bachchans with their then would-be daughter-in-law posed for the paps, Jaya called the others on stage – including Dabbo (Randhir), Babita, Rajan, Rittu and many more on stage. The members of the Bachchan, Nanda and Kapoor families then posed for a sweet happy fam pic together.

