After staying aloof for years, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a banger with Pathaan and has made a huge turnaround in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. The superstar has jumped several positions up and is sitting at no. 3 now. As Selfiee releases tomorrow, we expect Akshay Kumar to bring a change in his tally too. If he adds up to 200 points to his credit, Akki will join Salman Khan in achieving one special feat. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As of now, Akshay Kumar is rocking the second spot with a tally of 1800 points. Salman Khan is ruling the top spot like a boss with an impressive total of 2450 points. In the list, only Salman is the only actor with a total of over 2000 points. Keeping our hopes high, if Selfiee manages to enter the 200 crore club in India, Akshay will get 200 points to his credit. He’ll become the only actor next to Salman Khan in crossing 2000 points.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It’s an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

