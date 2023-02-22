Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR continues to rake in numbers at the Japan box office. The film is the only Indian film to hit the 50 crore milestone there and now, it is aiming for more. Speaking about the global level, it is just 24 crores away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. So, here’s how much it has earned till now!

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus has turned out to be another landmark film in the history of Indian cinema and successfully represented our cinematic power globally. It managed to strike a rare combo of a tremendous box office run and appreciation from critics across the world. In the latest collection update, the film is now aiming for the 75 crore milestone in Japan.

For those who don’t know, RRR released in Japan on 21st October 2022. Till now, it is fetching impressive numbers and so far, the collection of 62 crores gross has come in. Adding that to the worldwide collection, the SS Rajamouli directorial stands at a gigantic total of 1206 crores gross. It is the 4th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office.

With 1206 crores gross, RRR is just 24 crores away from touching KGF Chapter 2’s 1230 crores gross. If not during Japan run, the collection will surely be crossed when the film re-releases in overseas circuits. For the unversed, if reports are to be believed, the magnum opus will be re-releasing in North America and several other territories in overseas and an official announcement is awaited on the same

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

