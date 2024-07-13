Among the various successful South Indian films releasing this year, Kalki 2898 AD has created a significant buzz receiving praise from actors and filmmakers alike.

Producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja who is behind the upcoming film Kanguva recently shared how Kalki 2898 AD has profoundly impacted him since its release on June 27. He described Kalki 2898 AD as a crucial film that has opened doors for other major South Indian movies.

In an interview, Gnanavel Raja discussed the influence of Kalki 2898 AD on his film Kanguva, starring Suriya. He mentioned that the success of Kalki 2898 AD in North India is vital for the perception of South Indian films in that market. He stated that the film has built trust among North Indian audiences which is crucial for the success of other South Indian movies releasing in Hindi.

Reflecting on the impact of Kalki 2898 AD, Gnanavel Raja said. “When Kalki 2898 AD released I didn’t sleep for three days. Its success will affect every South Indian film released in the North. While it may not have a direct impact on Pushpa there will be an indirect effect.” He further added, “The trust that Kalki has built with the North Indian audience is significant for the trade and audience perception of big South Indian films in Hindi.”

Gnanavel Raja expressed his relief and happiness over the success of Kalki 2898 AD. He announced the release date of Kanguva on the same day he realized Kalki was performing well. He stated, “Otherwise I would have waited for Pushpa 2 to release.”

More About Kanguva

Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga is set for a box office clash with another highly anticipated Tamil film this action thriller Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. Both films are scheduled to release on October 10, 2024 coinciding with the Dussehra festival.

Directed by Siva, known for his work in Vedalam and Veeram, Kanguva is a Tamil fantasy action film with a reported budget of 300 crores. The film is currently in post-production.

Kanguva features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu and others. Both Bobby Deol and Disha Patani are making their Tamil debut with this film.

