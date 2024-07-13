Tamannaah has starred in more than 80 movies attracting audiences since her debut and maintaining her popularity over the years. But did you know that the actress once made headlines because of her romantic life?

Tamannaah’s personal life has always been in the spotlight as she is dating Bollywood actor Vijay Varma. They appeared together in the anthology film Lust Stories 2 in 2023. The couple always attracts attention at events.

However, one past incident made big headlines at the time. The couple was seen kissing at a New Year’s party in Goa. The candid moment captured on camera quickly went viral sparking discussions among fans and the media.

Tamannaah’s Career Front

Tamannaah’s career began in 2005 with a music video by Abhijeet Sawant. Her first major role was in the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra which didn’t perform well at the box office. This led her to explore Tamil and Telugu cinema debuting with Sree and Kedi in 2005 and 2006 respectively, the latter featuring her in a negative role.

In 2007, she gained significant recognition with her performances as a college student in Happy Days and Kalloori establishing herself as a rising star. By 2008 she had made a strong impact in Telugu cinema with Kalidasu and a cameo in Ready. Tamannaah then acted alongside major stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush, Suriya, Karthi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan.

Her roles in films like Paiyaa, Rebel and Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu made her a household name. She returned to Hindi cinema with Himmatwala alongside Ajay Devgn and gained wider recognition for her role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series.

By 2016, Tamannaah showcased her versatility with films like Oopiri and Dharma Durai. She also performed in various dance numbers and made cameo appearances with stars like Yash and Mahesh Babu. Additionally, she ventured into OTT platforms with web series such as 11th Hour, November Story and Aakhri Sach. Recently, she starred in the commercial hit Aranmanai 4.

Tamannaah’s upcoming projects include Vedaa with John Abraham, Stree 2 and the Telugu film Odela 2. She will also appear in the Amazon Prime series Daring Partner alongside Diana Penty.

More About Tamannaah Bhatia

Born on December 21 1989 in Mumbai to Santosh and Rajni Bhatia, Tamannaah is of Sindhi Hindu origin and started learning acting at the age of 13. Recently a private school in Bengaluru included a lesson about her in their curriculum to teach about the Sindhi community which sparked objections from parents.

Must Read: Harish Shankar Defends ‘Mr. Bachchan’ Amidst Backlash Over ‘Sitar’ Song

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News