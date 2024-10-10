We’re done with the first half of the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan and till now, the movie strikes a fine balance between entertainment and providing an important message. Minus a few loopholes in the investigation storyline, the movie keeps you gripped in the first half. However, it can be safely said that Rajinikanth and Faasil shine bright in this one till now.

SP Athiyan IPS (Rajinikanth) is a no-nonsense police officer who believes in an instant encounter of all the cold-blooded criminals. While judge and human rights lawyer Sathyadev Pande (Amitabh Bachchan) believes that the only source of punishment should be the judicial system. Patrick aka Battery (Fahadh Faasil) works with Athiyan in all of his cases, thanks to his brilliance in cyber technology. When a dutiful and loved teacher Sharanya (Dushara Vijayan) is raped and murdered, Athiyan after a detailed investigation kills her perpetrator but soon they realise that there’s more to the story. Vettaiyan realizes that he might have the blood of an innocent in his hands.

Director TJ Gnanavel has inculcated messages of impulsive police encounters and crime against women which is relevant with what is happening in the society now. The screenplay is fast paced and doesn’t waste time in irrelevant sub-plots or melodrama. Athiyan’s character development looks finely etched out especially when he’s in a battle with his consciousness having killed an innocent. However, the movie’s police investigation plotline comes across as half-baked and unrealistic.

Talking about the performances, Rajinikanth is mass personified as always. The superstar’s aura shines bright in the action sequences which legit had everyone to whistles. We’re hoping that this Thalaiva energy stays intact in the second half too. Fahadh Faasil is a visual treat and adds some good comedic elements. Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan also stand out with their performances. Amitabh Bachchan is intense but his screentime remains limited.

Till now, Vettaiyan has done a fine job in keeping you hooked. It’ll be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to maintain this consistency. So here was our quick post-interval review for Vettaiyan. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

