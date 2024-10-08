The Tovino Thomas starrer ARM is witnessing a stellar run at the Malayalam box office. Not only has it garnered a phenomenal ROI (Return On Investment), but the movie is also very close to reaching the 100 crore milestone. Look at the ARM box office performance on its 26th day.

ARM Box Office Day 26

The Tovino Thomas starrer’s box office performance has been one for the history books. Due to positive word of mouth, the masses have commercially and critically well-received the film. On its 26th day, the ARM box office collections continued to remain steady. Its India net collection now comes to 55.70 crore. At the same time, the gross collection resulted in 65.72 crore. The movie has attained a decent 32 crore in the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 97.72 crore. The movie is now 2.28 crores away from achieving the 100 crore milestone.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of ARM Box Office:

India net – 55.70 crores

India gross – 65.72 crores

Overseas gross – 32 crores

Worldwide gross – 97.72 crores

ARM’s Stellar ROI

The Tovino Thomas movie has also garnered an astounding ROI. Its budget is 30 crore, and with its current India net collection, its ROI stands at 25.7 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 85%. This is a great achievement by the makers of the movie when it comes to its performance at the Malayalam box office.

About The Movie

ARM has been directed by Jithin Laal. Apart from Tovino Thomas, the action-thriller also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese. The music of the same has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Meiyazhagan Box Office Worldwide (10 Days): Karthi Starrer Sees A Steady Run, 6 Crores Away From The 50 Crore Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News