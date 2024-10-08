Jr NTR led Devara is unfortunately not performing as expected at the Indian box office. The action drama made a terrific opening but suffered due to the mixed word-of-mouth. There are only a few more days to the Dusshera storm, and the situation does not look very favorable. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 11.

Devara was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. It marks Jr NTR’s return to the big screens after 2.5 years. He was last seen in the blockbuster RRR, so the expectations were sky-high. While his performance was highly praised, the predictable plot spoiled the party of many viewers. The pace at the box office has been slow, apart from the weekend that witnessed improvement in footfalls.

Box Office Collection Day 11 (Early Estimates)

On day 11, Devara witnessed a significant drop in box office collection as 5-5.30 crores were added to the kitty. Compared to 6 crores earned on Friday, this is a drop of almost 16-11%. A dip was predictable with the initiation of the second week. so the run remains decent.

Devara has only two to three days at the box office to add maximum moolah. On October 10, Vettaiyan is releasing in theatres, and the combination of Amitabh Bachchan + Rajinikanth is sure to steal thunder. Apart from that, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao & Tripti Dimri’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will dominate the Hindi belt.

Given the current pace, it looks like the Jr NTR starrer will be washed out of theatres this Dusshera with the arrival of the movies above.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 83 crores

Day 2: 39 crores

Day 3: 42 crores

Day 4: 12.75 crores

Day 5: 14.10 crores

Day 6: 21 crores

Day 7: 7 crores

Day 8: 6 crores

Day 9: 9.25 crores

Day 10: 12.70 crores

Day 11: 5-5.30 crores (estimates)

The overall box office collection of Devara after 11 days will stand somewhere between 251.80-252.1 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

