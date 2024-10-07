Devara has completed the second weekend at the Indian box office. The action drama has been slow because of mixed reviews ll but it is the massive fandom of Jr NTR, that has kept the boat sailing so far. There’s been an improvement in collections on day 10. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are among leading states, that continue to contribute to around 70-80% of the total box office collection. Apart from that, the Hindi belt has also been surprising, with decent to good earnings since the opening day.

Box Office Collection Day 10

On the second Sunday, Devara made box office collection of 12.70 crores in all languages in the domestic market. It witnessed a decent growth of 37% compared to 9.25 crores added to the kitty on the previous day. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain the leading markets, contributing 5.71 crores alone on day 10.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Devara in all languages in India below:

Day 1: 83 crores

Day 2: 39 crores

Day 3: 42 crores

Day 4: 12.75 crores

Day 5: 14.10 crores

Day 6: 21 crores

Day 7: 7 crores

Day 8: 6 crores

Day 9: 9.25 crores

Day 10: 12.70 crores

Total: 246.80 crores

TS and AP have contributed 122 crores in 10 days, which is close to 49% of the total earnings. Nizam is the highest-earning arena, raking almost 47 crores. Ceded (26 crores) and Vizag (13 crores) are among other leading markets.

More about Devara

Apart from Jr NTR, the ensemble cast features Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma. The film is divided into two parts, and the leading actor plays a dual role.

It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

