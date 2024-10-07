The Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam is raging a storm at the Malayalam box office. The movie is now very close to the 100-crore milestone. This might not be very difficult to achieve with a further positive word of mouth and an upward graph in the collection.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam Box Office Collection Day 25

On its 25th day, the Tovino Thomas starrer saw decent growth in its day-wise collection, earning around 1.85 crore. This was a spike from its 24th-day collection, wherein the movie had amassed around 1.25 crore. The film’s India net collection now comes to 55.25 crore. At the same time, the gross collection is around 65.19 crore. The movie has garnered a decent 30.8 crore in its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 95.99 crore. Well, that means it needs 5 crore more to reach the 100 crore milestone. From where we see it, this does not look very difficult.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Ajayante Randam Moshanam:

India net – 55.25 crores

India gross – 65.19 crores

Overseas gross – 30.8 crores

Worldwide gross – 95.99 crores

Ajayante Randam Moshanam’s Stellar ROI

The Tovino Thomas film is inching close to the 100 crore target and has attained a stellar ROI. With its current 95.99 crore India net collection, its ROI (Return On Investment) results to 25.25 crore. This means that the ROI percentage is around an impressive 84%.

About The Movie

Ajayante Randam Moshanam has been directed by Jithin Laal. Apart from Tovino Thomas, it also boasts an astounding star cast, including Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese. The music has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

