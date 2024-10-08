Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are coming together on the big screen. Can we even keep calm? Vettaiyan is only 2 days away from its theatrical release, and the anticipation is sky-high. The advance booking sales are in full swing and all set to beat Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Amitabh Bachchan will make his Tamil debut with the action drama, which is slated to release on October 10, 2024. The arrival coincides with Dusshera festivities, a huge opportunity to boost the opening day collection. The signs so far at the box office have been positive, and the pre-release buzz is highly favorable.

Advance Booking Collection

As per the latest update (as of 11 AM), Vettaiyan has earned 10 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking for the opening day. It has witnessed a staggering growth of 110% growth in the last 24 hours. There are still two more days to the big release, and the pre-sales figures will only improve from here. Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is set for a tremendous debut!

Another milestone has been achieved as Vettaiyan has crossed the 5 lakh mark in ticket sales. It has already registered around 950 houseful shows from 5240 screens.

Set to surpass Indian 2

Vettaiyan is now only 1.20 crores away from surpassing the pre-sales of Kamal Haasan led Indian 2, which clocked 11.20 crores gross. However, it will need to beat Stree 2 (23.36 crores gross) to enter the Top 5 highest advance sales of 2024.

More about Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions. The supporting cast features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami. It is reportedly made on a budget above 200 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Vettaiyan Box Office Ticket Sales: Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’s Film Scores Best Footfalls Of 2024 For First Two Days On BMS, 54% Higher Than The GOAT!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News