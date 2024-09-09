Thangalaan, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in a titular role, has turned out to be a major disappointment at the worldwide box office despite having a share of merits. The film has marked a good start but failed to maintain its momentum, and very quickly, it’s on the verge of ending its theatrical run. The arrival of Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time has made things worse as the biggie is adding dismal numbers at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the Tamil action-adventure film was released in theatres on August 15 and received mixed reviews from critics. However, Vikram’s performance has been praised unanimously. Considering the overall theme and subject, many felt that the film went over budget and even though the exact number is not known, it is reported to carry a cost of 135 crores.

Coming to the collection update, Thangalaan has amassed 46.05 crores gross in 25 days, which is a very low score for such a big film. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 54.33 crores gross at the Indian box office. In overseas, it has earned 16.80 crores gross and the run is almost ended there. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 71.13 crores gross in 25 days.

From here, Thangalaan will find it difficult to touch even the 75-crore mark, thus ending the run on a poor note. It’ll wrap up below Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, which earned 76.41 crores gross globally. For the unversed, Ayalaan is the sixth highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

The Greatest Of All Time – 297.92 crores

Raayan – 155.92 crores

Indian 2 – 150.94 crores

Maharaja – 109.13 crores

Aranmanai 4 – 100.24 crores

Ayalaan – 76.41 crores

Thangalaan – 71.13 crores

