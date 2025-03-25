Salaar re-release surpassed expectations, clocking a record opening for superstar Prabhas. It enjoyed massive pre-release buzz and was predicted to make a mark among the highest-grossing re-runs in Indian cinema. However, the pace has unexpectedly slowed, and the Telugu action drama has clocked an underwhelming 4-day total. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire was re-released in theatres on March 21, 2025. It may enjoy a run in theatres until the arrival of L2: Empuraan, another Hombale Films production.

Unexpected fall in box office collections!

After earning 3.20 crores gross on its opening day, Salaar re-release has witnessed a sudden downfall in theatres. In the next three days, Prabhas starrer witnessed a reported surge of only 25%. As per the latest box office update, it has garnered 4 crores* gross in four days of its theatrical run.

Salaar vs Tumbbad re-release

Prabhas’ film left us mind-boggled as it made a 65% higher than Tumbbad re-release, which raked in 1.95 crores gross on its day 1. Sohum Shah starrer had accumulated 10.65 crores in the first four days of its re-release.

Salaar has now badly crashed as the tables have turned, and it is now 64% lower than Tumbbad at the re-release box office.

Salaar vs highest re-release grossers in India

There is no chance that Part 1 – Ceasefire will make its mark among the top 5 highest-grossing re-releases in India. Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan will be released in theatres on March 27, 2024, and steal the maximum show count in South India. Besides, Prabhas starrer isn’t attracting desirable footfalls in the first place to continue a long re-release run.

Take a look at the highest-grossing re-releases (gross collections) in India below:

Sanam Teri Kasam: 41.94 crores Tumbbad – 38 crores Ghilli – 27 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 26 crores Titanic – 18 crores

