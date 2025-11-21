Tushar Amrish Goel’s directorial The Taj Story has completed three weeks in theatres. The Hindi drama starring Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the leads continues to mint moolah despite strong competition. Check out the latest box office update on day 21.

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 21

According to Sacnilk, The Taj Story raked in 17 lakhs on day 21. It enjoyed a considerable growth from 12 lakhs garnered on the third Thursday. It is facing stiff competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Haq, among others. Starting today, even Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur have joined the box office battle, making the journey tougher!

The overall net collection in India surges to 19.82 crores. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 23.38 crores. Paresh Rawal’s film is made on a budget of 25 crores. In three weeks, it has recovered 79.28% of the reported cost.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 11 crores

Week 2: 6.70 crores

Week 3: 2.12 crores

Total: 19.82 crores

Is now Paresh Rawal’s 7th highest-grosser in India

The Taj Story had previously surpassed Hera Pheri and Aankhen’s lifetime collection. It has now surpassed Paresh Rawal’s 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to emerge as his 7th highest-grossing film of all time.

Check out Paresh Rawal’s all-time highest grossers in India (net collection):

Welcome Back (2015): 95.92 crores OMG (2012): 81.5 crores Welcome (2007): 70.15 crores De Dana Dan (2009): 48.14 crores Phir Hera Pheri (2006): 40.80 crores Malamaal Weekly (2006): 26.89 crores The Taj Story (2025): 19.82 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998): 19.19 crores Aankhen (2002): 17.48 crores Hera Pheri (2000): 12.36 crores

The Taj Story Box Office Summary Day 21

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 19.82 crores

Budget recovery: 79.28%

India gross: 23.38 crores

