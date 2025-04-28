Hera Pheri actor Paresh Rawal is one of the finest actors India is blessed with. He was honored with Padma Shri in 2014. The 69-year-old actor is currently grabbing headlines as he allegedly exposes the National Award, accusing it of “corruption” and “lobbying.” Scroll below to know all about his controversial statement.

Back in 2014, Paresh Rawal entered politics as he ran for the general elections from Ahmedabad East constituency. He won and became the BJP MP. The actor now claims that he was made aware of the lobbying by a sitting Member of Parliament in Delhi.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Paresh Rawal began, “Mujhe Modi sahab ki government me nahi mila hai. 2013 me mila hai. Vo government ka award hai. National award ki main qadr karta hoon. National award me kabhi kabhi kya hota hai…technicalities – kisi ne bheji nahi thi film. Vo sab gandgi hoti hai. Khel khela jata hai. Lobby toh hoti hai. Daba ke hoti hai. Oscar me hoti hai lobby toh ye toh kya hai.”

For the unversed, Paresh Rawal won the national award back in 2014 as the best supporting actor for his work in Woh Chokri and Sir. But today, the Hera Pheri actor claims to respect only two awards – the Dinanath Mangeshkar Award and the PL Deshpande Award. He went on to add, “Main doosre award ke liye ghar se bahar na niklu.”

Meanwhile, Rawal says recognition for him in today’s time is appreciation from Bollywood legends like Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah, who personally praised his work in Mumbai Meri Jaan.

On the professional front, Paresh Rawal has an exciting lineup. He will be seen in Rashmika Mandanna & Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thama, Welcome To The Jungle, and Bhoot Bangla. Fans are most excited to see him reviving his iconic role in Hera Pheri 3.

