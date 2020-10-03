To add some drama and masala to your mundane 2020, one of your favourite reality shows is back. Yes, Bigg Boss 14 started from today and it was indeed worth the wait. Amid the pandemic, everyone was concerned if the 14th season will happen or not. But when there’s Salman Khan involved, is anything impossible? Well, he’s back and also brought along Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla for big reasons!

Gauahar Khan is the first former contestant to make a smashing entry in the house. The Bigg Boss 7 winner dances to Oye Oye and flaunts her killer moves and rock-solid attitude. She shows us a flashback of how used to love cooking inside the house. The actress said that she once followed rules, but in Bigg Boss 14, she will make some rules.

Hina Khan makes a smashing entry by dancing to the song, Wakhra Swag. She then starts singing Lag Jaa Gale and suddenly, we are shown a clip when she had sung the same song inside the house during Bigg Boss 11. The actress said that in the latest season, the contestants will have to deal with SherKhan.

Sidharth Shukla is the winner of the previous season and was the most popular contestant. Even today, he is loved more and more by the audience. So he is indeed the boss of people’s hearts. Guess what? The actor made entry inside the Bigg Boss 14 house with Akshay Kumar’s song, Boss. We are shown montages of him getting involved in scuffles and some popular moments from BB13.

