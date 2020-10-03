Bigg Boss: From Akshay Kumar & Shilpa Shetty’s Reunion To Vikas Gupta’s Multiple Exit Attempts, 5 Instances That Kept The Salman Khan Show In News

‘You love it, or hate it, but you can’t ignore it,’ this line suits the best for Bigg Boss, isn’t it? The Salman Khan starrer show has grabbed eyeballs right from its first season, and continues to do so even now. Bigg Boss 14 begins from today and hours before its big premiere night, Koimoi lists down five instances from across the seasons which kept the controversial reality show in the news. Stick around:

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s Reunion

Now, who can forget this moment? Akshay and Shilpa were rumored to be dating in the early years of their career, so when Khiladi Kumar was going to make an appearance on the finale of Bigg Boss 2 hosted by the actress, naturally all eyes were on them. This much publicised reunion became even more special when Shilpa questioned Akshay about pulling off many big stunts, to which the latter jokingly replied, “Aapse zyada kaun jaanta hai.” That smile on Shilpa’s face after this statement is unmissable. If you haven’t seen this episode, then you must if you’re a fan.

Arrest From The Bigg Boss House

Advertisement

This one took a lot of space in the newspapers back in 2013, when contestant Armaan Kohli was arrested from the Bigg Boss 7 house. This had happened after co-contestant British singer-actress Sofia Hayat had filed a complaint against Kohli for allegedly assaulting her during her stint on the show. This topic was widely covered, and we hope Bigg Boss 14 doesn’t land itself into anything like that now.

Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde & Multiple Exit Attempts

Former Channel Head Vikas Gupta and actress Shilpa Shinde had a fallout over their show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, before their reunion on Bigg Boss 11. Besides sharing a love-hate relationship with his friend turned foe Priyank Sharma on the show, Vikas also had constant frictions with Shinde. Reportedly because of which he tried to escape from the house thrice, but failed each time. According to India Today, Vikas had even offered the makers of Bigg Boss Rs 2 crore, which apparently is the amount to be paid by a contestant if he wishes to exit the show without any notice.

Gautam Gulati & Diandra Soares’ PDA

Gautam Gulati & Diandra Soares’ public display of affection was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 8. However, their steamy romance went up a notch higher when the former couple was spotted getting cosy on the show, after which Diandra dragged Gautam into a bathroom where there were no cameras. Later it was even speculated that Diandra was pregnant but the model refuted the rumours to India Today by saying, “It’s ridiculous. When two people kiss, one person doesn’t get pregnant (referring to her kiss with co-contestant Gautam Gulati). I don’t know how these things are blown out of proportion.” Well, let’s wait and watch to see who will be the new lovebirds in Bigg Boss 14.

“Baap Pe Mat Jana”

Do we need to say anything else? There have been innumerable fights in the Bigg Boss house, but nothing beats Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari’s quarrel over eggs in Bigg Boss 4. The situation was that Dolly – the kitchen in-charge – didn’t let Tiwari eat eggs which irked the latter. So he said, “Yeh Kitchen Kisi Ke Baap Ka Nai Hai.” This infuriated Dolly who screamed back saying, “Baap Pe Mat Jaana.” Well, and the rest they say in history.

Well, do let us know if we missed any of your favourite moments from the Bigg Boss history. Meanwhile, how excited are you for the premiere of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla To Charge THIS Whopping Amount To Enter The House?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube