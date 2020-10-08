IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Screams "Rahul, Naam To Suna Hi Hoga" After Rahul Tripathi’s Match-Winning Performance In KKR VS CSK

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t announced any movie after Zero and took a long break from Bollywood. But is cheering his team Kolkata Knight Riders in UAE and screaming his movie dialogues during the match. It so happened while Rahul Tripathi gave a stellar performance during IPL 2020’s KKR VS CSK game and was receiving the man of the match.
Tripathi played an amazing inning of 81 of 51 balls and soon after was named the man of the match. On receiving the award, SRK was heard shouting his iconic dialogue from ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’.
Rahul Tripathi couldn’t stop blushing throughout the match as Shah Rukh Khan was blowing kisses at him. That indeed is like a dream come true. Take a look at the video here that makes IPL 2020 interesting:
Here’s the video of SRK saying ‘Rahul naam toh suna hoga’. Tripathi is blushing throughout. 💓 pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52
— ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020
Haha! That’s one lovely video.
Kolkata Knight Riders also shared a video of Rahul meeting SRK from inside the stadium and is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. Take a look at the video here:
The moment when @ImRTripathi met the 👑 🤩@iamsrk #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KorboLorboJeetbo #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/5UQhGxWAXs
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 7, 2020
Look at that WIDE SMILE, you guys!
Later SRK also tweeted congratulating the team and wrote, “We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders And have to mention our @ImRTripathi ‘Naam toh suna tha….kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well. @Bazmccullum will see u soon”
We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders And have to mention our @ImRTripathi ‘Naam toh suna tha….kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well. @Bazmccullum will see u soon
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2020
Hehe!
Replying to KKR’s tweet on Rahul, SRK wrote, “Absolutely’.
Absolutely. https://t.co/2U0NUlElSQ
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2020
Crazy reactions no!
An avid IPL 2020 viewer replied to SRK’s tweet on ‘Naam toh suna tha….kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ and wrote, “It was a great victory, but the winner was definitely #RahulTipathi when he knew you were watching him and blowing kisses. It was certainly his Knight tonight, Bless you”
Another user wrote, “Big congrats team @iamsrk sweetie, I missed the portion of the telecast where you were blowing kisses @ImRTripathi can I get a retake? Rahul, a name I won’t soon forget, nor his happy mile-wide smile, #KKRvsCSK”
Here are some reactions to the same:
It was a great victory, but the winner was definitely #RahulTipathi when he knew you were watching him and blowing kisses. 😘😘😘😘😘
It was certainly his Knight tonight 😁
Bless you 🙏😘 pic.twitter.com/mzrLw7Zmfj
— LindiArt (@Misty4SRK) October 7, 2020
Rahul Name toh suna hi Hoga 🤩 Heard his voice after so long!💜 pic.twitter.com/QHzHcLdStm
— N E E R A J⚡ (@MasterOfChase) October 7, 2020
Performing in front of shahrukh sir is very special, its like a dream come true for me @ImRTripathi #IPL2020 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/aEy9gjAsOO
— Aarush Sachdev (@imAsachdev) October 7, 2020
Aaah Shona Moni….my Sexy Lion sounds sexier when he is happy ♥️ It means the world Jaan, jeet te kaise nahi, hamara 12th Knight khud jo aaye apne purey battallion le kar🔥Apke is satisfied heartfelt smile se jyada sukoon aur kuch nahi deta muhe…Ummmah kisses on the dimples💋 pic.twitter.com/7p4Hbp6BPW
— ♡ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 ♡ 𝒂 𝒇𝒂𝒏 ღ (@JacyKhan) October 7, 2020
We hope Shah Rukh Khan keeps blowing these kisses whenever Kolkata Knight Riders perform.
