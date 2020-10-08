IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Screams "Rahul, Naam To Suna Hi Hoga" After Rahul Tripathi’s Match-Winning Performance In KKR VS CSK

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t announced any movie after Zero and took a long break from Bollywood. But is cheering his team Kolkata Knight Riders in UAE and screaming his movie dialogues during the match. It so happened while Rahul Tripathi gave a stellar performance during IPL 2020’s KKR VS CSK game and was receiving the man of the match.

Advertisement

Tripathi played an amazing inning of 81 of 51 balls and soon after was named the man of the match. On receiving the award, SRK was heard shouting his iconic dialogue from ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’.

Rahul Tripathi couldn’t stop blushing throughout the match as Shah Rukh Khan was blowing kisses at him. That indeed is like a dream come true. Take a look at the video here that makes IPL 2020 interesting:

Here’s the video of SRK saying ‘Rahul naam toh suna hoga’. Tripathi is blushing throughout. 💓 pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52 — ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020 Advertisement

Haha! That’s one lovely video.

Kolkata Knight Riders also shared a video of Rahul meeting SRK from inside the stadium and is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. Take a look at the video here:

Look at that WIDE SMILE, you guys!

Later SRK also tweeted congratulating the team and wrote, “We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders And have to mention our @ImRTripathi ‘Naam toh suna tha….kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well. @Bazmccullum will see u soon”