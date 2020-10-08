Disha Patani is an actress who stunned the audience with her hottest avatar in the film ‘Malang’ recently. From fitness to being the hottest outsider and hailed as Times most desirable actress, she has got it all covered and the audiences love it. The rigorous workout that goes on behind the scenes is quite visible from her looks on-screen as she always win it over.

Disha Patani is truly dedicated to fitness and we can see it in the glimpses of her training on social media post- as she does a perfect butterfly kick today!

The actress posted a video on her social media and wrote, “Butterfly kick🦋 🌸”

Disha Patani is also seen delivering some awe-striking kicks and punches on her social media which is a result of her training in kickboxing and MMA which also gives her an edge to give a performance like no other when it comes to action. No wonder, she holds a huge fanbase and recently also clocked 40 million followers on Instagram.

Disha recently started shooting for her next Radhe alongside Salman Khan and having more in pipeline, she will be seen in Ek Villain 2 as she reunites with her Malang director Mohit Suri.

