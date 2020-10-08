Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up On Rashami Desai, Says "Cannot Be Friends With Everybody"

A list actress Jasmin Bhasin made a name for herself in the industry with shows like “Tashn-e-Ishq” and “Dil Se Dil Tak”. However, in the past few years a lot has been written about her equation with Rashami Desai, be it during the shoot of “Dil Se Dil Tak” between 2017 and 2018, or later in “Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel”. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant, however, has always maintained that there is no bad blood between them.

Jasmin is currently enjoying her time in Bigg Boss 14, but before entering the reality show, she spoke about her equation with Rashami, once and for all, and said, “I cannot be friends with everybody, but that does not mean that I share a bad relationship with them. If I bump into Rashami, she greets me very nicely and positively, and I also greet her. So, it is all cool. It’s not like how it is written that we have differences or we don’t like each other.” “She is happy in her life and I am happy in mine. If we meet due to work we talk nicely, do our work and then go home,” she added. The “Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji” actress had visited the “Bigg Boss” house in the thirteenth season, which saw Rashami and Sidharth Shukla as contestants. A lot was written about them then too, but she said it did not bother her at all.

“A lot was said, okay. I went there to do my job in the show. I was invited as a guest for a task in the show. I met everyone nicely, be it Rashami or Siddharth. I was nice to both of them because I have shared a professional relationship with them. I know once I came out (of the house last season), there was a lot written. It’s okay, whoever wanted to say whatever, they said it. It does not affect the peace of my mind,” concluded Bigg Boss 14 contestant.

Looks like all’s well between the two, and whatever we hear are mere rumours. And Rashami Desai being a senior actress and Jasmin, comparatively a younger one, there is no question of competition. Well, Jasmin Bhasin you are surely a classic example of “It is nice to be important but it is more important to be nice”.

Are you enjoying Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comments section below.

